Chemistry students from Wilmington Area High School got the chance to experience and work in the Hoyt Science Center at neighboring Westminster College.
On Dec. 19, three classes taught by Abby Sarver visited the center while college students were on winter break. The classes were introduction to chemistry, organic chemistry and college chemistry.
College associate professor and chemistry faculty chair Jessica Sarver said the students got to both take a tour of the center and work on different labs in the facility.
Jessica Sarver said this was the first time Wilmington chemistry students got the chance to visit the center.
“I think they had a really good time. The faculty did,” Jessica Sarver said. “It was really enjoyable.”
The chemistry one class collected and analyzed data to determine the identity of unknown soft drinks based on sugar content and density.
The organic chemistry class used IR spectroscopy to determine the organic chemical produced in an oxidation reaction.
The college chemistry class made a metal react with acid and collected the gas, produced over water, in order to compare calculations with experimental results.
Jessica Sarver said Wilmington students were invited due to both their close proximity to the college, but also to have the students experience different kinds of labs and lab space they don’t have access to at the high school.
She said the lab spaces at the coller are bigger, with more room to work and collaborate with others.
Jessica Sarver said she and the college want to “light a fire” for high school students who are interested in science, and to give the students a chance to work with labs in-person, as many in-person labs were put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to invite other schools to see if they would like to visit,” Jessica Sarver said.
Other Wilmington chemistry students visited the college this week to conduct lab experiments as well.
The Hoyt Science Center’s $11.2 million, 27,000 foot expansion to the college’s central hub for scientific learning and research first opened in September 2021.
It is three stories and includes six teaching laboratories, three research laboratories, 10 faculty offices, a classroom and a student collaboration space.
Jessica Sarver said the research laboratories are for the chemistry and biochemistry programs.
The teaching laboratories can be used for a variety of majors, such as pre-med, environmental science, biology, physics and neuroscience.
“We teach a lot of support classes,” Jessica Sarver said.
Jessica Sarver said before professors had to spend much of their time prepping and removing lab materials for their lessons in the limited amount of lab spaces in the old building.
Now, many professors spend less time in preparation, students have more room in labs, and, with the collaboration space, students in different fields can work together and get advice.
Jessica Sarver said all of the university students, who had labs in the old building, said the new center is a vast improvement.
