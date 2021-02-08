Parents in the Wilmington Area School District whose children will be 5 years old before Sept. 1 may register them for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
The deadline to sign up is Feb. 20.
They may call the elementary school office at (724) 656-8866, extension 3000.
A kindergarten screening clinic will tentatively be held at the Wilmington Area Elementary School on April 14 and 15, by appointment only.
