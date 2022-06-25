The annual Wilmington Area High School all-class reunion will take place July 1 in the high school cafeteria.
Honorees will be the Class of 1972. Also to be recognized are the 2022 scholarship recipients.
A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a banquet at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person with checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association.
Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or, because of timing, call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
