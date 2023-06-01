Wilmington READS, a children’s literacy program, aims to captivate young readers and families in New Wilmington this summer.
Led by a team of literacy enthusiasts from Small Circle Used Books, Fresh Marketplace, local businesses, the New Castle Public Library and the Center for the Environment, Wilmington READS aims to promote the joy of reading and learning.
Designed to engage children from preschool to sixth grade, Wilmington READS offers interactive activities that encourage exploration of nonfiction texts and the wonders of the natural world. The program will feature read-aloud sessions, bookmobile visits, book crafts and incentives for reading.
“We are thrilled to bring Wilmington READS to our New Wilmington area,” said Charlene Klassen Endrizzi, lead coordinator, who is working on the program with Joannie Moore, owner of Small Circle Used Books, Andrew Henley and Sharon Savage from the library and Mary Capoferri, coordinator for Fresh Marketplace. “Our goal is to build a stronger passion for reading among children and foster family literacy and learning experiences.”
Wilmington READS will kick off with read-aloud sessions conducted by community readers, including retired teachers, college faculty and book enthusiasts. Starting on June 3, sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays in June, July and August. At the end of each session, children will explore crafts related to the stories and learn about the Libby library app.
The program will also feature regular visits from the bookmobile, parked outside Fresh Marketplace, in collaboration with Love Jackson and the New Castle Public Library. The bookmobile will offer a diverse selection of children’s books to borrow or purchase, thereby encouraging independent reading.
Incentives will be provided to motivate children to read. Those who read 10 books per month will earn a free book and a $3 gift certificate from a local New Wilmington business. The program received funding from the New Wilmington Rotary Club, LCCAP and EDCOM New Wilmington.
For more information about Wilmington READS and how to register, contact Endrizzi at cendrizzi@ncdlc.org, go to ncdlc.org/wilmingtonreads, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 126, or contact Sharon Savage at ssavage@ncdlc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.