Hannah Wilson was crowned Wilmington Area High School’s 2022 homecoming queen at Friday’s game against Sharon.
The daughter of Corjessa and Daniel Wilson, she is president of Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the school tennis team. She is a shift leader at Dunkin’ Donuts and enjoys lifeguarding during the summer. In her free time, Hannah enjoys spending time with family and friends and hanging out with her dog.
During her years at Wilmington, Hannah has participated in softball, cheer, volleyball, track and now tennis. She received high honor roll awards throughout her high school career.
She plans to attend Slippery Rock University studying safety management.
Michel Chrastina was crowned homecoming king during Saturday night’s dance at the Crane Room.
The son of Lorrie Speir-Chrastina and Keith Chrastina, he is a captain and letter winner on the Wilmington football team. In school, Michel is a member of Peer Leadership and National Honor Society. His honors include receiving multiple academic excellence awards, high honor roll and all-region in football.
Outside of school, Michel enjoys spending time with his family, friends and three dogs. Next year, he plans to attend a four-year college or university majoring in safety management.
The Neshannock Township School District will be celebrating homecoming this weekend.
The homecoming parade begins at 6:20 p.m. Friday prior to the 7 p.m. football game against New Brighton at Bob Bleggi Stadium. The coronation ceremony will take place at halftime.
This year’s dance will be Saturday at the Crane Room.
The senior queen candidates are:
•Ally Blundo, daughter of Ralph and Kate Blundo, escorted by Cameron Bolinger, son of Mark and Jenny Bolinger.
•Aviana DeLillo, daughter of Jason and Lori DeLillo, escorted by Guy Hixson, son of Mike and Shannon Hixson.
•Jenna Glies, daughter of Robert Glies and Kelly Bonner, escorted by Grant Melder, son of Bobby and Faunda Melder.
•Alexandra Kwiat, daughter of David and Bethany Kwiat, escorted by Nathan Rynd, son of Shawn and Jeanine Rynd.
•Aaralyn Nogay, daughter of Dr. Johanna and Donald Nogay, escorted by Will Morgan, son of Lisa and Michael Morgan.
The junior attendants are:
•Ava DeVincentis, daughter of Mark and Melanie DeVincentis, escorted by Joey Presnar, son of Bill and Leigh Ann Presnar.
•Mary Morelli, daughter of Dr. Elizabeth Piccione and Michael Morelli, escorted by Max Vitale, son of Stephen and Nicole Vitale.
•Juliana Medure, daughter of Jason and Bobbi Medure, escorted by Keir Kalpich, son of Mike and Kathy Kalpich.
Sophomore attendants include:
•Gabrielle Quinn, daughter of Chad and Denise Quinn, escorted by Jacob Rynd, son of Shawn and Jeanine Rynd.
•Sophia Stroia, daughter of Matt and Andee Stroia, escorted by Matthew Sopko, son of Mike Sopko and Dr. Kelly Palumbo-Sopko.
•Sophia Tinstman, daughter of Evan and Chrystal Tinstman, escorted by Spencer Doutt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Graham and Lindsey Doutt.
Mohawk High School’s homecoming events begin with a parade starting at 6 p.m. Friday prior to the football game at 7 p.m.
The dance will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the high school auxiliary gym.
Candidates for homecoming queen at Mohawk are:
•Madyson Cole, daughter of Bill and Kristy Cole.
•Mia Conti, daughter of Marc and Laura Conti.
•Karli Householder, daughter of Allison Scherer and Dave Householder.
•Alexa Kadilak, daughter of Tracy and Ken Kadilak.
•Natalie Quear, daughter of Brad and Angela Quear.
•Bridget Staynard, daughter of Jerry and Crystal Stanyard.
This year’s king candidates are:
•Noah Anfetouak, son of Amy and Donny McCready.
•Noah Grimes, son of Jeffrey and Jennifer Grimes.
•Luke Kuhn, son of Eric and Amy Kuhn.
•Josh Schmidt, son of John and Lori Schmidt.
•Andrew Scurlock, son of Homer and Melinda Scurlock.
•Ian Sun, son of Angelo and Erin Sun.
Homecoming festivities in the Union Area School District begin with a parade from the high school to the football stadium beginning at 5:50 p.m. Friday.
This year’s king will be crowned during the pregame events with the queen’s coronation during halftime of the game.
The 2022 queen candidates are:
•Elise Booker, daughter of Stanley and Ashley Booker and Chasity King.
•Ella Casalandra, daughter of Tammy and Robert Cassalandra.
•Kayla Fruehstorfer, daughter of Jen and John Fruehstorfer.
•Parker Jendrysik, daughter of Jamie and Julie Jendrysik.
•Isabell King, daughter of Rob and Regene King.
•Kendall Preuhs, daughter of Don and Marney Preuhs.
•Sydney Wrona, daughter of Adrienne Wrona and William Wrona.
This year’s king candidates are:
•Mason Benedict, son of Diane and Kevin Benedict
•Elijah Booker, son of Stanley and Ashley Booker and Chasity King.
•Kaden Fisher, son of Doug and Kiley Fisher
•Brennen Porter, son of Callie Porter and Chad Porter.
•Mark Stanley, son of Beth and Mark Stanley.
•Matthew Stanley, son of Beth and Mark Stanley.
•Cameron Taylor, son of John and Kristen Taylor.
Also taking part in the festivities will be the 2021 queen and king Madalyn Gorgacz, daughter of Brian and Wendy Gorgacz, and Jackson Clark, son of Jemmell Clark and Angela Tompson, along with crown bearers Rose Seminara, daughter of Andrew and Chelsie Seminara, and Asher Gordon, son of Kylene Adams Gordon and Mike Gordon.
