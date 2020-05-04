The Wilmington Area School District is preparing for a virtual graduation for its seniors.
Graduation, prom, school calendars, locker clean-outs, testing, grading, summer school and other matters were discussed in an online town hall meeting Thursday presented by Superintendent Dr. Jeff Matty and the district’s three principals. The recording is preserved on YouTube for residents to view.
The administrators during the one-hour session answered questions received from parents.
One question was whether the district would consider hosting commencement exercises at the football stadium using social distancing. But Matty nixed the idea, because of state regulations.
As of Thursday, Lawrence County was in the red phase of the governor’s rules, which allows for no more than 10 people to gather at one time, six feet apart. That all will change May 8, as the governor announced Friday that Lawrence County will move into the “yellow phase,” which will restrict gatherings to a maximum of 25 people, still maintaining six feet of social distancing.
Under the red and yellow phases, a virtual graduation would be necessary, Matty said, adding, “we’re waiting for a lot of information from the state Department of Education and the Department of Health. For right now, most schools are under the same auspices in Pennsylvania.”
The virtual graduation will be June 5, and will feature all of the graduating seniors, Matty said.
High school principal Michael Wright explained that all seniors will be instructed to turn in Google Slides with pictures of their choice, along with interesting information about themselves, their high school accomplishments and their education, military or work plans.
“They can customize whatever it is they want to showcase about themselves,” he said. The slides will be incorporated into the online ceremony.
“We also want to be able to air our speeches,” he said, so the district has created a plan where students who are preparing speeches can record them, then they will be made part of the virtual ceremony.
“We’ll edit everything together as one big presentation,” he said.
The graduation will be posted on social media and the district’s website, at www.wasd.school, and will be emailed to the seniors so they each can have copy of it, Wright said. Senior awards and certificates will either be mailed to the students or given to them with their diplomas.
“We are going to recognize all of these seniors for all of their accomplishments, and seniors are filling out forms and will be recognized on the district’s social media and web pages,” Matty added.
The matter of prom, it is canceled and won’t likely be rescheduled, the administrators affirmed.
Participating in the online forum also were principals George Endrizzi, elementary, and Robert Kwiat, middle school; and Ken Jewell, head of curriculum and security, who was moderator.
