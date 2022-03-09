The Wilmington Area School District will have kindergarten screening April 6 and 7.
Parents/guardians of children who will be 5 years of age before Sept. 1 should notify the elementary school office at (724) 656-8866, ext. 3000.
Directions for submitting enrollment forms online will be given at that time. Enrollment must be completed before a screening appointment is scheduled.
