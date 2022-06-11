Lindsey Martineau, a recent graduate of Wilmington Area High School, was awarded the $1,500 inaugural Dr. C. Lee Ahlum Rotary Servant Leader Scholarship from the New Wilmington Rotary Club.
The award recognizes the outstanding academic achievement and community service of a graduating senior at the high school.
Rob Klamut, president of New Wilmington Rotary Club, said, “This scholarship recognizes the attributes of selfless service and high academic achievement exemplified by Dr. Ahlum. We are honored to present this inaugural award to such a deserving student.”
A member of National Honor Society, Martineau is student council vice president, a two-year captain of the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams and the captain of the school soccer team. She also participated for three years on the Science Olympiad Team for Wilmington. She has been honored by the high school with the Eugene Nicholson Award, an academic medal, a scholar-athlete award and the Keli Bedich Award.
Martineau has completed a wide range of service activities, including mentoring at the Cray Youth and Family Center in New Castle, where she works in an after-school program. She also volunteers at the Fresh Market in New Wilmington and has organized a fundraiser for the Magee Women’s Center cancer research program.
She plans to attend Robert Morris University in the fall, pursuing a degree in biology with the intention of earning a doctorate in physical therapy.
The Dr. C. Lee Ahlum Rotary Servant Leader Scholarship is named in honor of Ahlum, the long-time superintendent of the Wilmington Area School District and a Rotary leader. The award will be presented each year by the club to a graduating Wilmington senior who demonstrates exceptional leadership and service, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
