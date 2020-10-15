Grace Fette was crowned Wilmington’s homecoming queen during a Saturday night ceremony.
The daughter of Carl and Susan Fette, Grace has been a member of the band front for four years and captain for the past two. At school, she is a member of the National Honors Society, is a four-year member of the choir and Spanish Club, acting as vice president the last two years. Fette has participated in the musical for the last three years, acting as treasurer last year, and hopes to participate again this year.
She has also competed in academic games, Youngstown State University’s English festival and forensics, where she has placed numerous times. Fette takes courses at Westminster College, studying both English and Spanish. She has placed and been published in numerous literary contests for her writing as well. Outside of school, Fette has danced at Dance Center Studios for the last 13 years and also teaches and assists classes. Her future are to attend college and major in English.
She was escorted by her father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.