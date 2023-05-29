Wilmington Area High School’s Class of 2023 will have its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. June 8 in Wallace Memorial Chapel at Westminster College.
Graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 9 in Westminster’s Orr Auditorium.
This year’s valedictorian is Solomon Glavach, son of Mark and Susan Glavach. Salutatorian is Micah Shelenberger, son of Timothy and Jessica Shelenberger.
The class speaker will be class vice president Chloe Krarup, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Krarup.
Members of the Wilmington Class of 2023 are Ella Anderson, Malia Baney^, Ellyce Black*^, Alexis Boyer, Katelyn Boyle, Brooke Bryson, Garth Bunnell, Afton Camlin^, Myah Chimiak, Michel Chrastina*^, Jordan Deems^, Presley Deep, Sabrina DeVite*^, Maddalena DiMuccio*^, Brett Dobson, Javin Dougherty, Renee Ealy*^, Ava Felasco, Wyatt Felitsky, Vincent Fenati, Giulia Fenner*^, Derick Fink, Juliet Fishel, Taylor Fishel, Eleanor Furimsky*^, Annalee Gardner*^,
Andrew Gargiulo, Edward Gerstnecker, Samantha Gioan*^, Solomon Glavach*^, Shaye Graham*^, Kara Haines, Akito Hatch, Garrett Heller, Thomas Hetzer, Kyle Hoffman, Jet Johnston, Evan Jones*, Faith Jones*^, Daelan Kaufman, Taylor Kendall, Madison King*, Logan King, Troy Kline, Hunter Koi, Charles Krepp^, Chloe Krarup*^, Oskar Larson, Colby Lewis, Sarah Lewis^, Emma Lipo*^, Joshua Marshall, Emma Mason, Colby McBride, Payton Michaels,
Kylee Miller, Gavin Miller, Samuel Mistretta II, Gunner Morris, Deanna Novak, Jenna Nuzzo, Lillian Ochs, Sydney Parsons*^, Matthew Peak, Paije Peterson*^, Taylor Pfaff, Davis Phanco, Matthew Pusateri*^, Anthony Reed*^, Kaitlynn Reimers*^, David Roberts, Skye Ryzinski, Joseph Saterlee, Kyle Saulpaugh, Ethan Seman*^, Matthew Sevachko, Ava Shearer*^, Micah Shelenberger*^, Kinsley Shimrack*^, Romy Slick, Skyler Sloan^
Mia Taylor*^, Jayla Telesz^, Sarah Thomas*^, Mitchell Tokar*^, James Vincent, Brandon Wagner, Nathanael Warrick, Maelee Whiting and Hannah Wilson^.
(* denotes National Honor Society members and ^ indicates high honor graduates.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.