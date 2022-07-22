The Wilmington Area High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2023.
The reunion committee continues to search for contact information for classmates to keep them updated about the reunion.
Any class member who has not been contacted can submit their information at wahs1973classreunion@gmail.com.
Even if you are unable to attend, please email your information to help update the class records.
