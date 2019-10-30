Tamarack Wildlife Center, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center in Crawford County, has reached a milestone.
The animal rehabilitation and education nonprofit is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. Since its founding under the direction of Harriet Wilson, more than 15,000 wildlife patients have been treated, according to a release.
Heather Wayne, Tamarack’s wildlife rehabilitation manager, explained the center primarily specializes in treating birds of prey such as eagles, hawks and owls.
Additionally, Tamarack has licensed professionals who work with mammals such as opossums, rabbits and squirrels and work with reptiles on a case-by-case basis.
Tamarack Wildlife Center, roughly located between Saegertown and Woodcock boroughs, takes patients by appointment only, and Wayne said the helpline receives anywhere from five to 10 calls daily in the fall and more than 50 a day in spring as baby animals are born. Just this year, Wayne said, the center treated around 900 animals.
She recounted a story of a bald eagle that was found near Elk Creek this summer with a concussion and bruising. The team assessed he may have been hit by a car and treated him for two months. In the course of care, the team discovered the eagle was banded to track its movement. The band revealed he had traveled to Pennsylvania from Florida.
“It was really cool to find out how far some juvenile bald eagles travel and migrate to find their areas,” Wayne said. “He just got released Oct. 11 back out in the Elk Creek area and took off soaring.”
In addition to wildlife rehabilitation, former director Sue DeArment made educational programming another part of the mission of Tamarack. The facility currently has nine trained ambassador animals, mostly birds of prey, that were treated but found unable to be returned to the wild. Instead, they are seen by thousands of school children and adults each year for wildlife lessons on and off site.
The center is supported by many volunteers on the education side, in taking care of animals and returning calls to the helpline.
More than 10,000 volunteer hours are contributed to the nonprofit annually, according to a release.
For those interested in volunteering, Wayne said many start out by taking a wildlife first responders course, which teaches how to assess, step in and intervene in a potential wildlife emergency, and how to capture an injured animal and transport it safely. The next course will be held in February. Dates and costs are to be announced in November.
Carol Holmgren, Tamarack’s executive director and a wildlife rehabilitator, was a volunteer during the first years of the center. She commented on the growth she’s seen over time.
The organization was able to take on a paid staff, doubling the number of patients treated, she said.
She recalled a bald eagle from Cochranton that was badly wounded and suffering from lead poisoning, which many animals receive from ammunition left behind in hunted animals that then is ingested. It was mating season at the time, and Holmgren believed the sick eagle had lost a fight to another male.
The person who reported the bird had been watching the nest for 10 years and saw only the female remained.
After challenging treatment for lead poisoning and healing, the bald eagle returned to his mate who had waited for him. She noted it not only reunited the eagles, but it made a difference for the invested birdwatcher and for other wildlife in the area.
“To me, that was heartwarming because that was a very difficult patient to treat, and we were addressing something that was a problem caused by humans,” Holmgren said. “When our patients are met by family, that’s always an exciting thing.”
She recommended to prioritize safety when approaching a possible injured animal, to “be a detective” in evaluating the scene and to reach out to Tamarack for questions on any potential situation.
Holmgren was also positive about the center continuing on as a resource for northwestern Pennsylvania as she reflected on the milestone anniversary.
“It’s very exciting to be a part of Tamarack at this juncture, and certainly, our environmental problems and problems of wildlife are not going away,” Holmgren said. “It’s clear that Tamarack has an important role to play for our community and wildlife in the years to come.”
Wayne highlighted the dual mission of rehabilitation and education along with local contributors as key to the center’s longevity.
“I think without that education component and community support, we would not have been here for 30 years,” Wayne said.
“Every year that support is growing, and it’s exciting to see people actually care about our wildlife.”
Tyler Dague can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at tdague@meadvilletribune.com.
