When trying to nail down an answer, sometimes the best place to start is with a question — why?
As Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour rolls into Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday, I’ve found myself asking myself why?
Why is this seemingly the most-hyped musical event in recent history?
Why has Taylor Swift dominated a moment?
Why can an artist, on top for more than 15 years, continue a peak run of dominance on the charts and among the critical reviewers?
Why, why, why?
I asked around. It turns out reporters are also super into Taylor Swift.
Colin McGuire, a music journalist I’ve read for some 17-or-so years going back to MySpace blogs, points to the return to live music after the COVID-19 layoff.
Ashley Bastock covers the Browns for Cleveland.com and attributes part of the frenzy to Swift’s powerful songwriting.
Alexandra Mansfield said the production value is off the charts for the tour.
“In many ways, the biggest force behind the genesis of it has been COVID-19,” said McGuire, a PopMatters and Alternative Press contributor. “You can’t find a bigger, more loyal, more passionate set of fans than Taylor’s, and those people were robbed of any tours backing ‘Lover,’ ‘Folklore’ or ‘Evermore’ — and this was before ‘Midnights,’ which has obviously worked its way into the pantheon of Swift’s top-tier work. So, this isn’t just a tour for an album; it’s a tour for four albums, which means a lot, especially to those who follow her and have been waiting for nearly five years to see some, if not most, of these songs live.”
For the uninitiated, 2019’s “Lover,” 2020’s “Folklore” and “Evermore” and last year’s “Midnights” are Swift’s latest new releases. She’s ingratiated herself more with her fans by re-recording her “Fearless,” “Red” and “Speak Now” albums as (Taylor’s Version) after a bitter dispute with her former record label and her losing ownership of her master recordings.
Those re-recorded albums include special updates.
It also harkens back to her country roots but through the lens of a now-33-year-old artist whose had her fair share of ups and downs. That bodes well for fans, knowing nostalgia is always a bestseller.
“Over the last three years especially though, it’s been great to see her appreciated by a wider base for what I think has always been her biggest strength — her writing,” said Bastock. “There was a time when liking Taylor wasn’t necessarily ‘cool,’ but that tide has definitely shifted. She’s a cultural phenomenon. And I’m glad to see her and her work being appreciated in a way they both deserve.”
Bastock, who is attending one of the Pittsburgh shows this weekend after Cleveland and other Ohio cities were left off the tour map, was able to get Ticketmaster presale tickets, but not before being kicked out of the queue multiple times.
“Thankfully we made it through but I feel for all the Swifties that didn’t,” she said over a Twitter Direct Message.
Mansfield covered one of Swift’s three dates in Nashville for her Florida Times-Union newspaper of the USA Today Network, where she works out of the Jacksonville newsroom covering housing, commercial real estate, business and trends as a development growth reporter.
She cut a journalism conference short to report on the local angle of any northern Florida residents who made the pilgrimage to the country music capital.
“Mostly I wanted to see if I could. I wondered if I could get in there,” she said during a phone interview last week, having used the benefit of remote work to refresh a computer page for seven hours straight.
She set a price limit of $150 and copped two tickets for around $123 and attended with her sister.
“I think it was just luck,” she said. “I went in just to see if I was lucky enough for the first time in my life to win something. It was like I won the lottery. It was luck and the ability to refresh my computer for seven hours straight. If I didn’t have a job that allows me to write remotely and hit refresh on my computer, I wouldn’t have been able to get these tickets.”
Perched in the nosebleed section, she wrote a May 19 story titled “Florida Swifties shell out big bucks to follow Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour” where one person described the concert experience as “an out-of-body experience.” One anecdote that didn’t make the article was of a 20-year-old who drove some five hours from St. Louis only to buy tickets just before the show started for $1,500.
“I was like, that’s absolutely crazy,” Mansfield said.
So why is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour the talk of music and the rest of pop culture? Perhaps McGuire said it best.
“There is no bigger communal artist in the world than Taylor Swift right now and after the entertainment industry shut down for a couple years, you have to remember that this is the first time for a lot of those concertgoers to get out and be a part of something,” he said in an email.
“Taylor Swift provides that — not just for her hardcore fanbase, but also for any fan of pop music. If you’re within 50 miles of a tour stop, and you fancy yourself a music fan, why wouldn’t you at least want to see what all the fuss is about? She is that rare artist who can speak to five or five million people in the same way at the same time all the while saying different things. She’s the only North American star who can do that and these days, people are beyond hungry for it.”
