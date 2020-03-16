Why are stores selling out of toilet paper?

Angela Mook wasn’t out shopping at Valesky’s supermarket on Friday specifically looking for toilet paper. But, with the paper product being hard to come by at many locations, she figured she should pick some up, just in case.
“I thought I better get it before they take it,” Mook said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus reaching America, several common items have suddenly become hot commodities and are flying off some store shelves. Hand sanitizer, face masks, thermometers and more are becoming harder and harder to find.
One of the most commonly purchased items during this pandemic is toilet paper, for some reason. Visits to Walmart, Giant Eagle, Tops and other such stores in the Meadville area on Friday found no or little toilet paper products on the shelves.
While the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) has issued a recommendation for some people to bulk up on supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak, that instruction was directed toward people who are most at risk of developing a serious illness if they get the disease. The coronavirus strain typically only causes mild, flu-like symptoms in most patients, but it can develop into pneumonia or other major conditions if the infected person is elderly or has pre-existing health conditions, such as lung or heart disease, according to the CDC.
In the majority of cases — 80 percent, according to the World Health Organization — infections of COVID-19 result in only minor or no symptoms whatsoever.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends preparing a two-week food supply of food and water ahead of a pandemic, but it makes no mention of bulking up on toilet paper.
So why the mass rush for toilet paper, of all things? Unlike face masks or disinfectant products, toilet paper is not recommended by the CDC as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In Mook’s opinion, she suggested hysteria was the cause. In essence, once one person started buying up toilet paper, many others started to do so as well.
In a column written for “The Conversation,” economist Jay Zagorsky suggested that the purchase of toilet paper represented a small way people could feel safe in the face of the virus.
“Hoarding also makes people feel secure,” Zagorsky writes. “This is especially relevant when the world is faced with a novel disease over which all of us have little or no control. However, we can control things like having enough toilet paper in case we are quarantined.”
Zagorsky also pointed out that people should have little to fear in terms of toilet paper shortages. According to his column, the United States manufacturers the majority of its toilet paper, with less than 10 percent of the product being imported in 2017. This means that virus outbreaks in other countries, such as China, are unlikely to lead to a shortage of toilet paper in the United States anytime soon.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.