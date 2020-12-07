When is the best time to buy a Medigap plan?

The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) closes Dec. 7.
The AEP is for joining, changing or leaving your Part D drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan and is not — repeat, NOT — the time to enroll or change your Medigap policy. Thousands of people enroll in lower-premium Medicare Advantage plans every year, assuming that they can wait until they get sick and then change to the more expensive Medigap plan.
Big mistake! Read on.
Leaving a Medicare Advantage plan during the AEP simply moves you back to Original Medicare which puts you at considerable risk for catastrophic medical spending if you develop a severe illness. Remember, Medicare Part B has no cap on your out-of-pocket expenses. You pay 20 percent forever. For this reason, most people returning to Original Medicare want to also apply for a Medigap plan to supplement their Medicare. Unfortunately, you won’t automatically qualify for a Medigap plan to go alongside your Original Medicare in most states.
Beneficiaries have a one-time, six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period, starting with their Part B effective date, during which they can enroll in a Medigap plan with no health questions asked.
Before purchasing a Medigap plan, be aware of the following:
•You must be enrolled in both Medicare Part A and Part B.
•You can use Medigap insurance only with Original Medicare.
•Medicare Advantage plans and Medigap plans don’t mix. You have one or the other.
•You must pay a monthly premium for a Medigap policy in addition to the Part B premium.
•Most Medigap plans do not cover prescription drugs. You must purchase a standalone Part D drug plan if you want this coverage.
•Federal law prohibits insurance companies from refusing to sell you a Medigap policy, or from charging you higher premiums when you are in your Medigap Open Enrollment Period.
•Beneficiaries under 65 don’t have these same protections and guarantees as someone over 65.
•There are 10 standardized Medigap plans available, each labeled with a letter of the alphabet. Each lettered policy offers a different set of benefits. This uniformity means that each policy with the same letter must have exactly the same benefits, even though the premiums charged by different insurance companies may and often do vary. Medigap Plan A has the fewest benefits. Medigap Plan G covers most all benefits.
MEDIGAP OPEN
ENROLLMENT PERIOD
Once again, the best time to buy Medigap insurance is during your Medigap Open Enrollment Period. You have guaranteed protections — under either federal law or the laws of your state- to purchase a policy without medical underwriting.
It doesn’t mean that if you are outside of your six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period, you can never qualify for a Medigap. However, you should be prepared for the fact that insurers may turn down your application, charge you more on the basis of illness you’ve had in the past, or exclude coverage for some preexisting conditions for several months.
GUARANTEED ISSUE RIGHTS
Guaranteed Issue (GI) rights (also called Medigap protections) are rights you have in certain situations when insurance companies must offer you certain Medigap policies. In these situations, an insurance company:
•Must sell you a Medigap policy
•Must cover all your preexisting health conditions
•Can’t charge you more for a Medigap policy because of past or present health problems.
In most cases, you have a guaranteed issue right when you have other health coverage that changes in some way, like when you lose the other health care coverage. In other cases, you have a “trial right” to try a Medicare Advantage Plan and still buy a Medigap policy if you change your mind.
You may have a guaranteed issue right to buy a Medigap policy in the following situations:
•You, through no fault of your own, lost a group health plan that covered your Medicare cost-sharing (meaning it paid secondary to Medicare).
•You joined a Medicare Advantage plan when you first became eligible for Medicare and disenrolled within 12 months.
•You are in a Medicare Advantage plan and your plan is leaving Medicare or stops giving care in your area.
•You are in a Medicare Advantage plan and you move outside the plan’s service area.
Even when you have guaranteed issue rights insurance companies may exclude coverage for preexisting medical conditions for up to six months after the policy takes effect. However, they cannot make you wait in this way if you’ve had continuous “creditable coverage” for at least six months before buying the Medigap policy. “Creditable coverage” includes health insurance from a current or former employer, a government program such as Medicaid or the Department of Veterans Affairs health system, or private insurance you have bought through the Health Care Marketplace.
There may be other situations where “guaranteed issue rights” apply. For more information, see Medicare’s official publication “Choosing a Medigap Policy, 2020 (PDF), https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/02110-medicare-medigap-guide.pdf
If you have further questions about Medigap policies, the Medigap Open Enrollment Period or guaranteed issue rights, contact your county’s APPRISE program or your state’s insurance department.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
