If anybody definitively tells you, “The best Medicare plan is _______,” they don’t know much about Medicare.
Medicare isn’t a one-size-fits-all program. Medicare Advantage (MA) plans have different networks, benefits, costs, and drug formularies. And a plan that’s best for one person might be disastrous for someone else. MA plans are prohibited from using superlatives like the “best” when they solicit their plans.
Two of my clients are twin siblings who live in the same town; one has a zero-premium MA plan, while the other has Original Medicare plus a comprehensive Medigap plan and a Part D prescription drug plan. The one with the MA plan would prefer to save money on premiums, and doesn’t mind the restrictions of a limited provider network. The other sibling doesn’t mind paying higher premiums as long as he has the freedom of choice to see any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare.
Here are a few pointers to keep in mind.
Point 1: Reasons to consider changing plans.
•Your MA plan is reducing services in your area.
•You desire more flexibility to see an out-of-network provider by going from a health maintenance organization (HMO) to a preferred provider organization (PPO).
•You have been diagnosed with a new health condition or have an upcoming surgery.
•Your physician no longer participates in your plan’s network.
•Your personal finances have changed and you need to reduce your healthcare costs.
•You have changed medications that are no longer covered by your plan.
Point 2: What are your top two or three preferences in a Medicare Advantage plan?
For instance, let’s say you have had the same endocrinologist for fifteen years, and you don’t want to start with a new physician. In this case, flexibility in choosing a provider or going out of network may be of value to you. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to prioritize MA plans that have lower premiums in exchange for a more limited network of doctors. If staying fit is important then you may want to look for MA plans that participate in the Silver Sneakers Program. You should also consider other extras like dental, vision, and hearing.
Point 3: Factors to consider when choosing a new Medicare Advantage plan.
•Are your doctors in-network?
•You should select the MA plan that includes healthcare providers that are located conveniently near you. These providers include hospitals, pharmacies, and doctors. You should confirm that your providers you currently see are listed as being within your chosen network, or that suitable alternative doctors are within that network. This is important because MA plans may not pay or will pay a very small percentage of the medical expenses you incur when you use a provider that’s out of network.
•Does the Medicare Advantage plan cover your medications?
Most, but not all MA plans include prescription drug coverage, so first be sure your possible selections include this benefit (unless you already have other creditable prescription drug benefits). Then, identify the plans that have your prescription drugs under its list of covered medications, often called a formulary. Check the tiers, deductibles, coinsurance and copayment costs of these plans.
•What is the Medicare Advantage plan’s out-of-pocket limit?
Unlike Original Medicare, MA plans offer an out-of-pocket limit, which is the maximum amount of money you would have to pay from your pocket for medical expenses in one year. The limit should be within your budget estimate. If you feel that you cannot afford it, you should perhaps consider a plan with higher monthly premiums, but with a lower out-of-pocket limit. Please note however, that the out-of-pocket limit does not include your prescription drug costs. In 2021, the maximum out-of-pocket limit cannot exceed $7,550 for in-network services.
•What kind of extra benefits does a Medicare Advantage plan offer?
Most MA plans include additional benefits such as coverage for vision, dental, and hearing care. Additional benefits may include transportation, health wellness programs, gym memberships, a 24-hour nurse line, home safety modifications, adult day care to name just a few. Select the MA plan that offers you the highest level of value in terms of meeting your medical and financial needs.
•What is a Medicare Advantage star rating?
Medicare has a quality rating system that evaluates each of the plans. The rating is based on the customer satisfaction and quality of services that a MA plan offers. The star rating scale runs from one to five stars, with a five-star rating being the highest quality score. Star ratings should not be used as a stand-alone decision-making factor, rather as yet another resource available to help a beneficiary make their enrollment decisions.
•What is the plan’s monthly premium?
MA plans have varying monthly premiums, with the national average hovering around $23 and plans can have premiums as low as $0. Look beyond the monthly premium and consider other health plan expenses, including coinsurance, deductibles and copayments. Ideally, your selection of a plan should be guided by your health needs, how convenient it is to access care from providers and your personal budget. Discovering which Medicare Advantage plan is right for you may take some effort on your part. For help reviewing your plan options, contact the Pennsylvania APPRISE Program Helpline at (800) 783-7067. Medicare open enrollment ends on Dec 7.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
