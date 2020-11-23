At a time when so much of the nation is divided, I believe there is one thing we can all agree upon: Good riddance to 2020. It’s been a year for the history books. With respect to Medicare, you’ve already seen plenty of changes, starting with the disappearance of Medigap Plan C and Plan F for new Medicare beneficiaries and the introduction of a high-deductible Plan G.
COVID brought additional changes, including full telemedicine benefits for every Medicare beneficiary. And, in the early days of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced COVID testing would be covered at 100 percent and a vaccine, once it becomes available, will be covered with no out-of-pocket costs.
With 2021 just around the corner, we’re beginning to get a clearer picture of what’s ahead for Medicare in the coming year. From new plans to new premiums, here are some of the Medicare changes you need to know.
ORIGINAL MEDICARE
Part A premiums, deductible, and coinsurance
Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility, and some home health services.
Part A Monthly Premium (99 percent of Medicare beneficiaries receive Part A premium-free)
•0-29 qualifying quarters of employment: $471
•30-39 quarters: $259
Inpatient Hospital
•Deductible, Per Spell of Illness: $1,484
•Co-pay: Days 1 – 60: $0
•Co-pay: Days 61-90: $371/day
•Co-pay: Lifetime Reserve Days: $742/day
Skilled Nursing Facility
•Co-pay: Days 1-20: $0
•Co-pay, Days 21-100: $185.50
ORIGINAL MEDICARE
Part B premiums, deductible, and coinsurance
Medicare Part B covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and other medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A.
•The standard monthly Part B premium is $148.50 in 2021 (up from $144.60 in 2020)
•Part B Deductible: The Part B deductible is $203 in 2021 (up from $198 in 2020)
•2021 Part B and Part D Income-Related Premiums: (applies to about 5 percent of all beneficiaries): High-income Medicare beneficiaries can expect to pay more for their Part B and Part D premiums if they earn more than $88,000 for a single person and $176,000 for a married couple. The income brackets and premiums can be found at: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/medicare-premiums.html
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
Premiums in 2021
•The average Medicare Advantage (Part C) premium is about $21/month for 2021, down from $23/month in 2020.
•The average premium for Medicare Advantage plans that include Part D prescription drug coverage (MA-PD) is $36/month. Nearly 90 percent of all Medicare Advantage plans include Part D prescription drug coverage. (Note that when you join a Medicare Advantage plan you must continue to pay your Part B premium in addition to any plan premium).
•Medicare Advantage plans are required to place a cap on out-of-pocket costs Medicare Parts A and B. Of note, the Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket maximum will increase to $7,550 in 2021, up significantly from $6,700 in 2020. However, the vast majority of insurance companies set their out-of-pocket max well below the government limit. In 2020, the average Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket maximum was $4,900.
New and Expanded Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits
In 2021, there has been a huge increase in the number of plans offering extra benefits. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 90 percent of all Medicare Advantage plans now include fitness, vision, dental, and hearing benefits, and 99 percent offer expanded telemedicine coverage. What’s even more appealing is the number of plans in 2021 offering benefits such as home meal delivery, over-the-counter medications and devices, and transportation for non-medical appointments.
Medicare Part D prescription drug costs
•In 2021, the average Part D premium is $41/month. The 2021 deductible will increase to $445 ($435 in 2020). However, plans are always free to set their deductible below the maximum.•
•Given that the number of plans has expanded for the fourth year in a row, changes are good you’ll find a cost-effective plan with a low or even $0 deductible. Even plans with an annual deductible often waive it for drugs in Tiers 1 and 2, and sometimes Tier 3. Be sure to read the find print when you’re comparing plans.
•The out-of-pocket threshold which is where the catastrophic coverage begins will increase significantly in 2021 to $6,550. That’s up from $6,350 in 2020.
•One of the most significant Part D changes for 2021 is the new Senior Savings Model for insulin. In June of this year, the Trump administration announced a ground-breaking agreement with drug manufacturers to cap insulin copayments at $35 or less at all stages of coverage. Even if you haven’t met your deductible or are in the coverage gap, you’ll never pay more than $35 for insulin under the new program. According to CMS, over 1,600 Part D plans will participate in the Senior Savings Model. You can use the Medicare Plan Finder to find participating plans.
With the Annual Election Period coming to a close on December 7, now is the time to get the information you need to make informed choices about your Medicare coverage in 2021.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
