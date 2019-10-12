There are certain jobs around sports that just seem like so much fun.
Sure, being a famous Super Bowl-winning quarterback or the point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers would be great. But those positions are few and far between. I’m talking jobs the common man or woman could take up with a resume filled with actual credentials instead of an ideal height, weight and the ability to hit a 95-mile-per-hour two-seam fastball 500 feet.
Imagine being the baseball clubhouse attendant in charge of the purchasing orders for dugout bubble gum. How much gum can a big-league team chew in a season? Surely, the Pirates aren’t going to need as much next season now that the team fired manager and Double Bubble aficionado Clint Hurdle.
What about being an official Madden ratings adjuster? You know, someone who is paid to stand on NFL sidelines during games and practices evaluating each player and reporting back to company headquarters with notes on which guys should have their video game ratings raised, lowered or held even. The only downfall might be all of the out-of-office work, like having to watch this weekend’s Misery Bowl between 0-5 Washington and 0-4 Miami.
The best job around sports to me right now?
I think that belongs to none other than the NBA’s newest employment opportunity — the official team height and age certifier. Yes, the NBA has been in the global headlines this week, but I’m trying to stay on a lighter topic. Like, how much does your favorite basketball star actually weigh?
Long the favorite league for liars, professional basketball is rife with rosters filled with embellished height listings. Those days are over.
This season (which tips off Oct. 22), the New York Times reported each team will have to certify the heights and ages of each player. That meant some players grew a few inches from last year, while others shrunk.
How could that be?
Well, basketball, perhaps more than any other sport, leaves its roster listings to a bit of artistic license. Six feet, six inches in Cleveland isn’t always the same as six feet, six inches in Los Angeles. Add in that players want to lie about their own heights to avoid perception of being too small for their position (Charles Barkley, a power forward, played at the same listed height as Michael Jordan, a shooting guard.), while other tall players (Kevin Durant comes to mind) don’t want to get pigeon-holed as post players despite their guard-like abilities.
Under the NBA’s new policy, fans — or my mom — won’t have to ask, “Yeah, but is he 6-foot-9 barefoot or does that count the high tops, multiple pairs of socks and standing on his tippy toes?”
Golden State power forward Draymond Green, already undersized as far as traditional big men go, went as far as to post a video of himself being measured against a wall to dispel rumors he shrunk from a listed 6-foot-7 to just a lowly 6-foot-5.
Personally, one season in high school our coach used the strategy of listing everybody big. I’m not sure if that thinking worked, but it did account for my biggest growth spurt in years.
The NBA is also looking at the ages of all its players. Last year, Buddy Hield of Sacramento turned 26. However, the rest of the league and announcers were wishing him a happy 25th, perhaps because the biography information on Wikipedia was incorrect.
The new policy could help with figuring out an agreed upon age for all players, but specifically those coming into the league from overseas and with more incomplete backgrounds.
Moving forward, that won’t happen. The Association wants to get a little more honest.
That’s a noble endeavor.
Now, let’s hope the league can finally figure out what is and isn’t a travel.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.