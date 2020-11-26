What are you thankful for?
That’s the question we posed on our Facebook page earlier this week. The responses mainly were along the same lines — people of Lawrence County and readers of the New Castle News are most thankful this year for family, friends and good health. Here are the answers of our simple question.
Deborah Pettitt Palladino — “I’m thankful my husband, daughter and I were already quiet and happy homebodies. It makes quarantine and social distancing easier to bear.”
Beth Horgan Retort — “I am thankful for my family and friends helping me get through a very sad year. It is a wonderful feeling having people be by your side when something tragic happens. Hoping everyone is happier in 2021.”
Sarah McCraley — “I’m thankful that my husband and I are both able to work and also for people who supported local businesses this past year, especially the people who stopped at the Ellwood City farmer’s market.”
Anita Johnson Murphy — “I am thankful for my daughter’s New Castle Junior/Senior High School teachers. They are cultivating powerful relationships with the students and guiding them through these tough times. Never doubt how valued you are.”
Laurie Dominick — “I’m thankful for the New Castle News. It gave me income delivering it as a kid, taught me responsibility and gives me news of my hometown.”
Taylor Boyle — “I’m thankful for quarantine. It gave me time to work on myself and make progress on my goals and ambitions.”
Jim Kuhn — “I’m thankful that God woke me up to see another day and in keeping me and my loved ones healthy through this crazy year.”
Sarah McLaughlin — “I’m thankful for my husband who is my best friend, my kids, my family (old and new), and look forward to the future!”
Evelyn Libengood — “I’m thankful for just having my family.”
Lindsey Story — “I’m thankful for how many people still help by keeping an eye out for my missing brother, Christopher Story.”
Emily Allen Benn — “Of course I am thankful for my wonderful family, but I am also thankful for my love of knitting, reading interesting mysteries and my Kindle, which makes it easy to get new novels and play fun games.”
Rachel Elaine Krantz — “I’m thankful for the health of myself and my husband and children. I’m thankful to be able to go to work every day. And I’m thankful for my amazing family that I am continually grateful for.”
Aleah Kelly — “I’m thankful for my entire family, friends and all my work family, too. I am also thankful to all the teachers and health care workers for the time they have given to provide for all the community to treating patients or teaching all the kids in a new world of virtual learning. God bless!”
Sky Suorsa — “I’m thankful my loved ones are still healthy and my son hitting childhood cancer survivor status this year. I’m also thankful for my husband, children and my in-laws.”
Cindy Laird — “I am thankful for sobriety. I am thankful for my better half, my children and my family. I am thankful to finally be happy again.”
Renee Shoaff — “I am thankful for a God who looks after us, my family, good friends and our good health!”
Shannon Goodson — “I’m thankful for my hardworking husband of nine years and my two soon-to-be-adopted children. Also, a new home all before Christmas.”
Shirley W. Thompson — “I am thankful for my family and my health and a new great granddaughter.”
Jackie Regal — “I thank God and I am extremely thankful for my husband, my kids, my grandkids, my friends, family and neighbors, a roof over my head, food on the table, and, oh yes, toilet paper.”
Teresa Davelli Shevitz — “I am thankful for our two new grandsons in four months and one has proven to be a miracle from God having HLHS of the heart.”
Natalie Pettitt — “I’m thankful for my wonderful sons, my husband, my family and friends. And that my parents will be moving back home soon!”
Debbie Wischerman — “I’m thankful for my family and all that I have. I’m also thankful to be working and taking care of my participants.”
Thomi James — “I am thankful for my husband, daughter, mother, family, and friends and thankful and pray we all stay healthy and safe.”
Kimberly Stanford Harrison — “I am thankful that God led me to my husband. Without him, I would not have been able to get through chemotherapy this year.”
Sarah Tabish — “I am thankful for my family, my friends, teachers and everyone who made an impact in my life, but the most thing I am thankful is my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be the girl I am today.”
Tammy Miller — “I’m thankful for my mom, my daughter, my boyfriend and my family. I’m also thankful my extended family.”
Tracy Maroff — “I am thankful my lovely daughter Amber is home from Maine for the holidays.”
Linda Anderson — “I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful for the good Lord keeping us healthy and safe.”
Heather Rawl — “I’m thankful for my future husband, my three kids and for our health.”
Floyd Jackson — “Thankful to God for family and life! Even though life gets tough, God always makes a way.”
Tracie Jones — “I’m thankful my family is still healthy and for my beautiful new grandson.”
Ashley Hause — “I’m thankful for my husband, my step-daughters, my family, friends and that I wake up each morning.”
Lori Jo Sager — “I’m thankful for the mercy and love from my Lord and savior Jesus Christ and for my husband and family.”
Matthew Kaprutus — “I’m thankful to be part of the recovery community and for all those who are helping in the battle against addiction/alcoholism.”
Charmayne Bradley — “I’m simply very grateful for the home and health I have, my children’s lives, income, my pets and stimulating discourse of social media. I like to add I’m thankful for the New Castle Transit Authority as they’re a personal asset, highly reliable and genuinely good-natured people. Thanks for you, too, New Castle News as my dad worked there for 30 years and through you paid for our foundation.”
Lee-Anna Upperman — “I’m thankful for my faith, family — especially my parents and friends!”
Anna Cosgrove — “I am thankful for God, my family and friends.
