Westminster College’s National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded project, the Environmental Project Management Academy (EPMA), is featured in the latest issue of Futurum, a magazine aimed to inspire young people to follow a career in the sciences, research and technology.
“Connecting the Dots Between Business and Science,” published in the March 2021 issue of Futurum, features the integration of science and business in the Westminster’s EPMA program and details the work of EPMA coordinators Dr. Helen Boylan, director of Westminster’s Center for the Environment and professor of chemistry; Dr. Alison DuBois, director of Westminster’s Graduate School and associate professor of education; and Brian Petrus, assistant professor of business administration and coordinator of the School of Business’ marketing program.
The article also highlights three past EPMA participants Zachary Fryda ‘19, a medical student at LECOM Bradenton; Sam Hockenberry ‘19, lead analyst and full stack developer at BNY Mellon; and Reilly DeGeorge ‘20, an industrial laboratory chemist.
As part of the EPMA project, Fryda and Hockenberry performed a solar energy feasibility study for the New Wilmington Borough. Five teams of students studied solar energy implementation at five different locations owned by the New Wilmington Borough.
DeGeorge was part of a team that researched the science and marketability of industrial hemp and worked with New Castle-based DON Services Inc., an organization exploring industrial hemp as a possible source of economic development for the region.
Through Westminster’s EPMA program, sophomores and juniors pursuing either STEM or business majors work together on a semester-long service learning project with a community partner. The program is supported by the NSF under Grant No. 1712028, Improving Undergraduate STEM Education (IUSE) Program.
