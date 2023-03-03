The Westminster College Wind and Jazz Ensembles will present their winter concerts this week featuring more than 65 music students.
The Wind Ensemble will present “The Art of the Dance” at 7:30 p.m. today in Orr Auditorium under the direction of Dr. R. Tad Greig, professor of music and band instructor.
The Wind Ensemble will perform five pieces throughout the concert including “Pageant Overture” by Ronald Lo Presti, “English Dances” by Sir Malcolm Arnold, “The Redwoods” by Rosano Galante, “Armenian Folk Song and Dance” by Aram Khachaturian and “Vanishing Point” by Randall Standridge.
The Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Tim Winfield, associate professor and chair of the School of Music, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in Berlin Lounge located in the McKelvey Campus Center on Westminster’s campus.
The Jazz Ensemble will perform eight pieces throughout their concert. Works include “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Jersey Bounce” arranged by Sammy Nestico, “Tip Toe” by Thad Jones, “Honk” by Jeff Jarvis, “Bernie’s Tune” by Bernie Miller, “Misty” by Errol Garner, “Chameleon” arranged by Michael Sweeney and “Gibraltar” arranged by Mike Kamuf.
Both concerts are free and open to the public.
