The Westminster College Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. R. Tad Greig, will be recognized as a showcase ensemble by the Collegiate Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) at the Eastern Region Conference in Baltimore, Md., in February 2022.
Showcase ensembles are selected by blind audition from a panel of college/university band directors from throughout the northeastern United States. Ensembles from colleges or universities with 5,000 undergraduate students or less are eligible to submit live performances from the past year for consideration.
The Westminster College Wind Ensemble submitted a composition that was written for their ensemble, as well as the University of Nevada Las Vegas Wind Orchestra, under the direction of Thomas Leslie. The piece “Il Maestoso,” composed by Wendell Yuponce, was premiered by both Westminster and UNLV last fall.
At the upcoming conference, Greig will speak to the regional collegiate directors about the piece and about the Westminster College Wind Ensemble.
“As by far the smallest college chosen for this wonderful honor, I could not be more proud of the instrumentalists at Westminster and their desire to meet challenges of the highest musical demand,” said Greig, who also serves as professor of music at Westminster and director of instrumental activities.
Over the past 23 years since this ensemble was developed by Greig at Westminster, the Wind Ensemble has earned guest appearances at the Pennsylvania Music Educators State Conference on three occasions, received specific mention in the past two National Association of Schools of Music accreditation visits, performed at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, premiered numerous compositions and performed some of the most challenging repertoire written for bands.
In 2017 the Wind Ensemble earned first place in the national “American Prize” competition for a top wind ensemble in the country. Additionally, musicians from this ensemble have regularly earned top chair placement in the Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Bandmasters Honors Band. They have also earned national placement in the CBDNA National Small College Honors Band, allowing for travel to North Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona, Tennessee and more.
Greig, who also serves as director of bands and head of music education, is an active guest conductor, clinician, lecturer and judge throughout the United States. A member of Westminster’s faculty since 1995, Greig earned an undergraduate degree from Grove City College, a master’s degree from Youngstown State University and a Ph.D. from Kent State University.
