Registered nurses interested in earning the bachelor of science in nursing degree to advance their careers will have the opportunity to do so through Westminster College’s new online RN-BSN Completion Program.
The RN-BSN Completion Program, launching in January, is designed for working registered nurses with associate degrees or diplomas who are looking to increase or improve their career options.
In as few as five semesters, students can complete online coursework in topics such as leadership, pathophysiology, advanced assessment and community nursing. The asynchronous learning model will allow students to complete lectures and coursework on their own time and at their own pace.
“Responding to the growing national need for nurses, Westminster’s new online RN-BSN Completion Program offers nursing professionals a learner-centric education that is affordable and flexible. Nurses will be able to complete their BSN degree while working, and they will have access to Westminster’s full array of academic and professional support services,” said Dr. Tricia Ryan, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Nursing.
“Upon graduation, nurses with a Westminster BSN will be able to advance in their current role or in new roles across the healthcare industry.”
Registered nurses with BSN degrees have numerous career options to choose from, including medical-surgical nursing, intensive care, trauma nursing, pediatrics, obstetrics, oncology, home health care and community health nursing.
In fall 2017, Westminster College launched its inaugural four-year nursing plan, a uniquely collaborative program that leads to both a diploma in nursing from UPMC Jameson School of Nursing and a BSN degree from Westminster College. This program received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education in 2020.
Classes for the RN-BSN Completion Program will begin Jan. 18, and those interested should apply no later than Jan. 9.
For more information about the program, contact Ryan at (724) 946-7470 or ryantl@westminster.edu.
