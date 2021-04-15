The Westminster College School of Music will perform and livestream four choral concerts for their spring series on Saturday and Sunday.
The Westminster College’s Women’s Chorus will perform “Reflections of Love” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday,. Under the direction of Ashley Graziani, adjunct instructor of music, the concert will also feature Cassandra Zimmerman, a senior music education major from Valencia as assistant student conductor. They will be accompanied by Jeffrey Wachter, adjunct instructor of music, on piano.
The Men’s Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Andrew Withington, director of choral activities and associate professor of music, will perform “Travelling Around” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Junior music education major Micah Wojnowski of Mercer will serve as assistant student conductor for the performance. Dr. Kihwa Kim, adjunct instructor of music, will accompany on piano. Freshman music education major Maeve Wonderly from Altoona will serve as second pianist.
Westminster College’s Chamber Singers will perform “Magnificence!” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday under the direction of Withington. The performance will again be accompanied by Kim on piano and Wonderly as second pianist.
The Concert Choir, again under the direction of Withington and accompanied by Kim on piano, will perform “Tell Me a Story” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Senior music education major,Thomas LaBrie of Moon Township will serve as assistant student conductor.
All performances will be livestreamed on YouTube. To watch any School of Music performance, use the following link to watch live: https://www.westminster.edu/academics/majors-programs/music/calendar.cfm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.