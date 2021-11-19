Westminster College vocalists will present “Sing Out: An Exploration of Poetry in Song” at 3 p.m., Sunday in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on Westminster’s campus.
Ashley Graziani, interim vocal director and a faculty member in Westminster’s School of Music, will direct the Women’s Chorus, Men’s Chorus and Concert Choir. Edgar Groves, a School of Music faculty member and past director of the Shenango Valley Chorale, will direct the Chamber Singers and combined choirs.
The Women’s Chorus will perform: Guillaume Dufay’s “Gloria ad Modum Tubae,” featuring student Hunter Peterson on organ; Joan Szymko’s “Nada te Turbe.” Jeffrey Wachter, a faculty member in Westminster’s School of Music, will accompany.
The Men’s Chorus, accompanied by music faculty member Dr. Hanna Chung, will perform Dan Forrest’s “Shalom”; J.S. Bach’s “Der Herr Segne Euch”; and “Pirate Song” by Tim Jones.
The women and men will join together to perform Mac Huff’s arrangement of “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott; Kevin Padworski’s “Vidi Aquam” featuring four-handed piano accompaniment by Chung and Wachter; and Randall Thompson’s “Last Words of David.”
The Concert Choir, also accompanied by Chung, will perform Marques L.A. Garrett’s “Sing Out, My Soul”; Ysaye M. Barnwell’s “Wanting Memories”; André J. Thomas’ “I Couldn’t Hear Nobody Pray”; and Robert Schumann’s “Zigeunerleben” featuring junior soprano Kacie Rumbaugh of Beaver Falls, Pa.; senior alto Rachel Henry of Titus, Ala.; tenors Hunter Peterson, a sophomore from Russell, Pa., and Tanner Smith, a senior from Volant, Pa.; and senior bass Jonah Hubauer of Clarion, Pa.
The Chamber Singers, accompanied by Chung, will sing Orazio Vechi’s “Fa Una Canzone”; John Rutter’s “Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind”; Richard Koutz’ “The Sleigh (Á La Russe); Thomas Morley’s “April is in My Mistress’ Face”; Baruch Cohon’s “Hanerot Halalu”; Morten Lauridsen’s “Sure on the Shining Night”; and Larry L. Flemming’s arrangement of “Ride On, King Jesus.”
The concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are required to wear masks at all times. The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/ReJfub91G8U.
The concert video can be viewed at the same link beginning Monday, Nov. 22.
