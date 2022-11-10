The Westminster College Department of Theatre and the School of Music will present “Sondheim on Sondheim” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, in Beeghly Theater.
The first musical theater production at Westminster College since COVID, “Sondheim on Sondheim” by James Lapine will feature 13 student vocalists and a nine-person pit orchestra of student musicians performing various songs written by famed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim’s best-known works include “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “West Side Story,” “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
“Sondheim on Sondheim” is an intimate portrait of Sondheim in his own words and music. Using exclusive interview footage, audiences will get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of the songwriter.
The show is produced by Dr. Michael Shaffer, Westminster’s performing arts technical director, with musical direction by William Ambert, School of Music faculty member. Dr. R. Tad Greig, professor of music and director of instrumental activities, will conduct the pit orchestra and Dr. Hanna Chung, School of Music faculty member, will provide piano accompaniment. W. Richard Shilling will serve as stage director and student Jade Chome, a sophomore psychology major from Hickory, Pa., will serve as stage manager.
The production is open to the public. General admission tickets are $5. Admission is free for Westminster students, faculty and staff, and children under 7. All tickets will be sold at the door.
