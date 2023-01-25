The Westminster College School of Music will host Woodwind Day on Feb. 4 in Orr Auditorium. The day-long event is open to woodwind musicians of all ages and skill levels.
Austin Brown, associate principal flute for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will be the featured guest artist for the day, offering a morning master class and morning recital at 10:50 a.m. in Orr Auditorium. Westminster faculty member Dr. Hanna Chung will serve as accompanist.
Brown previously served as acting associate principal flute of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and has been a guest artist with the Redlands Symphony Orchestra and Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra while at The Colburn School in Los Angeles.
Throughout the day, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants also will attend a group warm-up and Westminster faculty master class. Dr. R. Tag Greig, professor of music at Westminster, will lead a performance clinic featuring a woodwind ensemble reading session, while School of Music faculty member and clarinetist Daniel Heasley will lead an educational clinic and provide the lecture, “Breath Support, Relaxation and Posture.” Lunch will also be provided.
An afternoon recital at 2:45 p.m. in Orr Auditorium will feature Westminster College faculty Dan Parasky (flute), Kim Winfield (oboe), Heasley (clarinet), Dr. Daniel Perttu (bassoon) and Dr. James Flowers (saxophone). Westminster faculty member Jeffrey Wachter will serve as accompanist.
To participate in Woodwind Day, register at www.westminster.edu/music.
The morning and afternoon recitals are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.