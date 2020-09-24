High school students interested in studying music in college are invited to attend a virtual Westminster College Music Major for a Day on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Sponsored by the Westminster College School of Music, the virtual Music Major for a Day events are open to current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors considering a major in music. Although the event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, students will still have the opportunity to learn more about the music program at Westminster College.
“Although we cannot have Music Major for a Day in person this year, prospective students can still tune in virtually over Zoom and interact with Westminster students and faculty in classes, music ensembles and information sessions,” said Dr. Daniel Perttu, professor of music and chair of the School of Music. “Prospective students will have opportunities to interact with Westminster students, just like in the ‘in-person’ Music Major for a Day, and they will still be able to meet with Westminster professors directly. For all of these reasons, our virtual Music Major for a Day will still give prospective students a great idea of what being a Music Major at Westminster is really like.”
The Monday, Oct. 19 event will be for those considering a concentration in woodwinds, brass and percussions, with options to sit in on ensembles such as the Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble.
The Tuesday, Oct. 20 event will be for those considering a concentration in vocal music, keyboard and strings, with numerous class options including concert choir, men’s chorus, women’s chorus and orchestra.
Westminster is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Music. The Music Major for a Day events are free, but reservations are due by Thursday, Oct. 8. To register, visit www.westminster.edu/music.
For more information, please contact Kristen Kuzma at 724-946-7270 or kuzmakm@westminster.edu.
