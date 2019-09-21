High school students interested in studying music in college are invited to attend the Westminster College Music Major for a Day on Oct. 7 and 8.
Sponsored by the Westminster College School of Music, Music Major for a Day events are open to current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors considering a major in music. The days each have a different focus and will provide attendees with the opportunity to experience a day at the collegiate level.
The Oct. 7 event will be for those considering a concentration in woodwinds, brass and percussions, with numerous class options including symphonic band and wind ensemble.
The Oct. 8 event will be for those considering a concentration in vocal music, keyboard and strings, with numerous class options including concert choir, men’s chorus, women’s chorus and orchestra.
Participants will be paired with current Westminster music students to shadow throughout the day. They can sit in on classes, participate in ensembles and talk with current students and faculty. Lunch will be provided for all who attend.
Westminster is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Music.
The Music Major for a Day events are free, but reservations are due by Oct. 1. To register and view a brochure, visit www.westminster.edu/music.
For more information, please contact Kristen Kuzma at (724) 946-7270 or kuzmakm@westminster.edu.
