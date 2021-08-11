Westminster to host friends and alumni concert

A special summertime concert in the New Wilmington Borough Park will feature Westminster College musicians and a special performance by members of Pittsburgh Steeline, the official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Sweet Sounds of Summer: An Alumni & Friends Concert,” sponsored by Westminster’s Office of Alumni Engagement and School of Music, will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 27, at the New Wilmington Borough Park’s new outdoor amphitheater.
Musicians affiliated with Westminster — including alumni, students, current and past employees, and friends of the college — will perform throughout the evening. The concert will feature a range of performances, from classic vocals to ukuleles.
The evening’s entertainment will include:
•Jazz numbers from a Westminster brass sextet featuring Westminster music faculty Dr. R. Tad Greig of Mercer and Dr. Timothy Winfield of Hermitage; senior music education majors Greer Wardlaw from Shippenville and Jonah Hubauer of Clarion ; and alumni Dr. Andrew Erb ‘96 ww
