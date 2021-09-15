Family members of current Westminster College students are invited spend a day on campus during the college’s annual Family Day event Sept. 25.
Parents, siblings, grandparents — any family members of Westminster students — will be able to spend the day with their student and visit classrooms, explore campus, experience campus dining and take in a Titan football game.
“This is a special day for families to enjoy time together on our beautiful campus and experience college life from the student’s perspective,” said Connie McGinnis, Family Day organizer and director of parent relations. “This is a chance for families to become more familiar with their students’ home away from home.”
Families can participate in any of the optional organized activities provided throughout the day — or just spend time catching up with their student.
Schedule of activities for the day includes:
- Registration: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Orr Auditorium
- Westminster Family Selfie Contest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brunch on campus: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Explore the Field Station: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk the Westminster trails and explore the Sandy Edmiston Memorial Labyrinth
- Field Station Lecture and Boxed Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon. Dr. Patrick Krantz, assistant professor and director of the Outdoor Laboratory will discuss birds and bees.
- Explore Westminster’s Tiny House: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Led by Dr. Helen Boylan, director of the Center for the Environment
- Titan Football Game: 1 p.m. Westminster Titans vs. Grove City College Wolverines
Additionally, the Foster Art Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Campus Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Borough of New Wilmington will also hold a community spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Borough Park, followed by a Arts in the Park concert featuring the JD Eicher Band from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Eicher is a 2009 graduate of Westminster College.
To make reservations or to view the complete schedule, visit www.westminster.edu/familyday or call McGinnis at (724) 946-7354.
