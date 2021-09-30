Westminster College will host two fall open house events for high school students and potential transfer students on Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
Each event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is open to high school juniors, seniors and students already enrolled in college who are considering transferring to Westminster. Guests will be able to tour the Westminster campus in person, talk with faculty and students about academic and student life, and learn about scholarship and financial aid options.
Students and their families can check-in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The day will include welcoming remarks from Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson; Titan Showcase, a combined faculty fair and resource fair; an admissions and financial aid session; a student panel; and a campus tour. Lunch in Galbreath Dining Hall, which is optional, will round out the open house experience.
The Westminster College campus continues to follow health and safety protocols. Masks are required by everyone in all indoor spaces while on campus.
To register for the open house, visit www.westminster.edu/admissions/fall-open-house.cfm or call (724) 946-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.