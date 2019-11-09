Westminster College is calling for students from regional educational institutions to present their environmental research, projects and creative works at the annual Symposium on the Environment to be held Dec. 5 at Westminster College. Deadline to submit entry material is Nov. 13.
Research posters, art work, oral presentations and even performances related to the environment or the natural world are all welcomed forms submissions to the symposium. Students from all disciplines, ranging from high school through graduate school, are encouraged to participate.
The symposium, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Witherspoon Room and Mueller Theater of McKelvey Campus Center, highlights environmental study, research, artistic expression and service work being done by students in the region.
Students presenting at the symposium can submit resumés to Westminster’s Professional Development Center to be screened for environmental internships and job opportunities. Students will have the opportunity to network with potential employers during the symposium.
The symposium is sponsored by the Center for the Environment at Westminster College and the Slippery Rock Watershed Coalition.
To complete the submission form and learn more, visit https://www.westminster.edu/academics/majors-programs/environmental-science/symposium.cfm.
For more information, contact the coordinators of the symposium at ENV@westminster.edu.
