The public is invited to attend Westminster College’s community Thanksgiving worship service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Wallace Memorial Chapel on the college campus.
The message, “Do Not Be Anxious About Anything ... Oh Really?,” will be shared by the Rev. Dr. Howard Gatson, pastor of Neshannock Presbyterian Church in New Wilmington.
The Rev. Bill Kirker of Living Word Church and the Rev. Becky Rosengarth of New Wilmington United Methodist Church, both members of the New Wilmington Ministerium, also will participate in the service.
Special music will be provided by student organist Hunter Peterson, a senior music performance major from Russell, Pennsylvania.
