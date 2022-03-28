Westminster College students will host a series of climate change events as part of the Worldwide Teach-in on Climate and Justice on Wednesday.
Students enrolled in the Environmental Studio Cluster Course — which integrates the environmental science course Project-Based Environmental Science and the art course Sculpture and Science — will host sessions throughout the day that are interactive and interdisciplinary in nature.
Each session will introduce environmental concepts and participatory artwork associated with the climate topic.
All sessions are free and open to the public. High school classes, student groups and individual students are encouraged to attend.
Sessions include:
•11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., Witherspoon-Maple Room, McKelvey Campus Center: “At the Front Lines of Climate Change — Oceans and Coastlines.” Hosted by James Gilbert, a senior biology major and honors student from McDonald; Tanner Dudek, a junior business administration and marketing and professional sales double major from Leechburg; Sam Napper, a junior business administration major from Mount Pleasant; and Abby Green, a junior business administration and human resource management double major from Brentwood, Tennessee.
•12:50 to 1:50 p.m., Witherspoon-Lakeview Room, McKelvey Campus Center: “Climate & Air Pollution: The Enemy of your Lungs.” Hosted by Karly Froess, a junior business administration major from Waterford, Pennsylvania.; Ben Antal, a junior business administration major from Fombell; and Grace Deschand, a junior accounting major from Fredonia.
•2 to 3 p.m., Witherspoon-Lakeview Room, McKelvey Campus Center: “Climate Change: The Overlooked Refugees.” Hosted by Brady Callahan, a junior business administration major from Grove City; Shannon Sullivan, a senior psychology major from Pittsburgh; Katie Henningsen, a junior marketing and professional sales and sports management double major from Wexford; and Emiley Weber, a junior English major from Slippery Rock.
•3 to 4 p.m., Witherspoon-Lakeview Room, McKelvey Campus Center: “The Impact of Climate Change on Freshwater: One Drop at a Time.” Hosted by Emilie McGill, a junior fine art major from Volant; Ava Krensky, a senior biology major from Bethesda, Maryland; and Deondre McKeever, a junior sports management major from Youngstown.
•4 to 5 p.m., Witherspoon-Lakeview Room, McKelvey Campus Center: “Climate Change: What Can We Do?” Hosted by Belle Snyder, a senior business administration and human resource management double major from Centerville, Pennsylvania; Saadiq Ferrell, a sophomore sports management major from Waldorf, Maryland; and Ben Pluymers, a senior computer science major from Branchburg, New Jersey.
