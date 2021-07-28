Pet owners will have the “paw-fect” opportunity to show off their four-legged — or no-legged — friends at the Westminster College Pet Show at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, at the Anderson Amphitheater on Westminster’s campus.
The furry — and in some cases, not-so-furry — companions of Westminster employees, alumni and friends are invited to strut their stuff and wag their tails at the inaugural event. Open to pets of all kinds, shapes, sizes and abilities, the event will feature a special cat walk for the animals, as well as an agility competition judging pet participants on weaving, jumping and staying.
Animals also will be judged in categories such as waggiest tail, best trick, most Westminster spirit, most uncommon animal and best owner/pet relationship, among others.
Todd Cole of New Wilmington, a retired Laurel School District elementary teacher and 1983 Westminster College graduate, will emcee the show.
Alumni judges include 1958 grad Floy Artman Moreira of New Wilmington, 1997 grad Sherris Moreira of Hermitage and 2009 graduate Mandie Zoller Giambrono of Gibsonia.
“There’s no question that our pets bring us joy, and we’re excited for our alumni and friends to gather together again in this unique and lighthearted way,” said Nicole Hunter, assistant director of advancement marketing and organizer of the event.
The public is invited to participate in this free event, either as a participant or spectator, and animals of every kind are welcome.
To register your pet or to register as a spectator, visit www.westminster.edu/petshow. A waiver must be completed when entering your pet. Registrations are due July 30.
The event can also be viewed via a Zoom link, for those alumni and friends who wish to participate virtually.
For more information about the pet show or to learn more about participating virtually, please contact Hunter at hunterna@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7373.
