As part of Westminster College’s 2021 Homecoming and Reunion Week, nine alumni will be honored at the annual Alumni Awards Reception and Dinner on Oct. 15.
Alumni Citation Awards will be presented to Michael Anthony ’77, Rebecca Bonner ’80, Karen Campman Emmett ’75, Douglas Hill ’76, Robert Lytle ’97 and Jon Seltenheim ’75. Mike Disotell ’11 and Kelly Lake ’11 will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, while Samuel Accordino ’22 and Megan Parker ’21 will receive Rising Titan Awards.
This year’s event will recognize 2020 and 2021 honorees. The 2020 event was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Westminster College Alumni Citations were created to recognize alumni who achieved significant accomplishments in their profession or made meaningful contributions to the community or Westminster. The Outstanding Young Alumni Award recognizes alumni of 10 years or less who are making significant contributions as they build careers and serve their communities or Westminster. The Rising Titan Award honors an up-and-coming student who showcases the ability to be a leading alumnus.
•Anthony, a 1977 graduate with a degree in business administration-management is an investor and member of the board of directors of 2nd Avenue Stores, a chain of thrift superstores in the Philadelphia area, and also serves on the board of Green Drop, which collects gently-used clothing and household goods and sells them to thrift stores.
•Bonner, who earned a degree in political science in 1980, is a founding board member and executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Association for Recovery Addiction, the parent nonprofit for The Bridge Way School, Pennsylvania’s first recovery high school serving students who have struggled with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders. She has worked with nonprofits for over 30 years in secondary and post-secondary education as well as small business development.
•Emmett, a 1975 graduate with a degree in music education and voice, retired after 31 years teaching music, including the last 23 in the West Middlesex Area School District. She is past president of the Westminster College Alumni Association, former chairperson of the local alumni group and an active volunteer at Westminster.
•Hill, who earned a degree in political science in 1976, is the retired executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. During his nearly 36-year tenure the association grew steadily, increasing from a staff of six to about 90. He is a past president of the Westminster College Alumni Council.
•Lytle graduated in 1997 with a degree in public relations. He is the interim commander and director of operations at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and is the operations, logistics and facilities manager for BAWA Acoustic NA. He has served nearly 27 years between active and reserve duty and was deployed five times in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn and Enduring Freedom.
•Seltenheim, a 1975 graduate with a degree in business administration-management, is an executive coach and consultant who retired from United Concordia Dental as senior vice president of government and business strategy. He is former member of Westminster’s Board of Trustees.
•Disotell, a 2011 magna cum laude graduate with a degree in English, went on to The Ohio University School of Law, graduating with honors. Following law school he joined the multinational firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in the employment litigation group as part of a team that litigated high- profile class action cases across the country.
•Lake, a 2011 summa cum laude Honors graduate with a degree in English, is an associate producer of animated films at Illumination Entertainment. Her credits include the “Despicable Me” films, “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Sing,” “The Grinch,” “Minions” and the upcoming “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
•Accordino, a senior Honors student from Canfield, Ohio, majoring in neuroscience/pre-med, has served in various capacities on campus, including president of Interfraternity Council, vice president of Theta Chi, president of the Pre-Health Society, treasurer of Habitat for Humanity, treasurer for Psi Chi, vice president of recruitment for Titan Guides, and a member of the Neuroscience Club, Tri-Beta, the Sexuality and Gender Alliance and Lambda Sigma.
•Parker, a 2021 nursing graduate from Mercer, is a maternity nurse at UPMC Northwest in Seneca and a registered nurse at George Junior Republic in Grove City. As a Westminster student, she was president of Student Government Association, associate trustee on Westminster’s Board of Trustees, student tutor, vice president of philanthropy for Sigma Kappa sorority, orientation student coordinator, member of Lambda Sigma honor society and volunteer at UPMC Horizon Hospital.
To attend the Alumni Awards Reception and Dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 15, please make a reservation online at www.westminster.edu/homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.