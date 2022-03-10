A New Wilmington native’s project was one of two works created by Westminster College students to achieve high honors from the Broadcasting Education Association during its 2022 Festival of Media Arts, an annual competition of colleges and universities with media and broadcasting programs.
The announcement was made during a virtual webinar March 1.
Senior Jack Karson won the first-place award in the “Short Narrative Film/Half-Hour Television” category of the Student Scriptwriting Competition for his screenplay “Sales for Breakfast,” as well as the award of excellence in the “Narrative” category of the Student Film and Video Competition for the same production. Watch his film at https://vimeo.com/653294549.
Karson is aindividual interdisciplinary major from New Wilmington.
Constantine Kallaur earned an award of excellence in the “Short Narrative Film/Half-Hour Television” category in the Student Scriptwriting Competition for his screenplay “Imagine a Quest.” Kallaur transformed his screenplay into a short film for his senior capstone project. Watch his film at https://vimeo.com/655893870.
Kallaur is a senior individual interdisciplinary major and honors student from Bethel Park.
The Broadcasting Education Association Festival of Media Arts had more than 1,450 student entries from 300 participating schools.
The associated is recognized as “the premier international academic media organization, driving insights, excellence in media production, and career advancement for educators, students, and professionals.”
