Three Westminster College students placed among the top 10 finishers of the Zingale Big Idea Competition.
The Shark Tank-like event was hosted virtually by Allegheny College’s Bruce R. Thompson Center for Business & Economics. This competition’s awards recognize student entrepreneurs who have new and innovative business ideas who have yet to receive funding and show promise as a successful business venture.
Overall, the competition aims to help young entrepreneurs make their big ideas a reality.
The three award recipients from Westminster College are Adam Saunders, GetaGame, third ($3,000); Noah Luzader, Collection Center, Next Big Idea ($1,000); and Doug Salah, The Next Dimension, Next Big Idea ($1,000).
“Getting to compete in the competition was a blessing,” Saunders said. “I am so much further with my business plan than I had been just a few weeks ago. Professor Gaber has been a crucial part of helping me organize my ideas and display them clearly. I would not have an entrepreneurial mindset if it weren’t for him and the Westminster Entrepreneur Center. I can’t wait to compete again next year.”
Saunders, Luzader and Salah began the contest by competing against 20 other teams from their own college, and 30 teams overall, before advancing to their position as top 10 winners.
“These three students have been tirelessly working on their respective projects, and it’s great to see the fruit of their labors recognized through this competition,” said Eric Gaber, entrepreneur in residence and lecturer within the Westminster College School of Business.
Salah called the Entrepreneurship Center “a great tool for me to excel and put my talents to use. It has helped me make my dreams actually attainable.”
