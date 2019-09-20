College Broadcasters Inc. named Westminster College Titan Radio and WCN students finalists for the 2019 CBI National Student Production Award for Best Podcast.
The nomination features the May 2019 edition of the Mother Fair podcast, which was produced by two students from New Castle: senior Jaclyn Bleggi and junior Samuel Craig. The episode previews the college’s upcoming Mock Convention, profiles a senior comedian and bodybuilder, visits a Westminster graduate now working at a Youngstown TV station and talks Titan baseball and football.
Mother Fair is a regularly produced podcast focused on telling the stories of Westminster’s students, alumni, coaches/faculty and community. The program is produced by the student producers, hosts and reporters working the newsroom of Titan Radio, Westminster Cable, The Holcad and wcn247.com.
Others who had a part in the nominated podcast were 2019 graduate Katarina Bruan of Butler and junior Goldieann McElwain of Ellwood City, who hosted, with additional production and writing support from junior Hayley McGuigan of Grove City, junior Sydney Roach of Northern Cambria and senior Rachael Angermeier of Duncansville. Reporters included sophomore Jack Karson of Coraopolis, senior Ian Ross of Coronado, Calif., senior Walter Eugene of Hollywood, Fla., sophomore Nikya Beckwith of East Liverpool, Ohio, and sophomore Garvey Biggers of Phoenix.
CBI award winners will be announced at the 2019 National Student Electronic Media Convention Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in St. Louis.
To listen to the nominated podcast, visit https://www.wcn247.com/mfpmay19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.