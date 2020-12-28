Westminster student, prof participate in mentor program

Career paths don’t always run in straight lines and two women from Westminster College — student Shaemour Young and professor Dr. Helen Boylan — emphasized that to local high school students during a virtual “A GEM Affair: Girls Engaging Mentors” event Dec. 15.
Coordinated by the Lawrence County School-to-Work Program, GEM’s mission is to inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields or other nontraditional pathways. More than 70 ninth-graders from 10 Lawrence County schools participated and had the opportunity interact with successful women from varying careers and fields such as environmental health.
Young and Boylan, professor of chemistry and director of Westminster’s Center for the Environment, focused on the transition after high school rather than a particular career track, pointing out that one’s trajectory can change and there isn’t always a singular correct path.
“I did this event because I thought it would be nice to do for the younger girls before it comes to a time and they are in my shoes,” said Young, a junior public communication and leadership major. “It helps give younger students an idea of what to prepare for in college.”
“Shaemour is a great role model for girls as a leader on Westminster’s campus, with significant roles in Student Government Association, ALLIES and Black Student Union,” said Boylan. “She talked about putting her communications education into practice as a features writer for the student newspaper, The Holcad.”
Due to pandemic restrictions, the ninth annual GEM Affair was held virtually through Google Meet.
