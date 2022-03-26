After three days of spirited competition in parliamentary debate, public speech and oral interpretation, the Westminster College Speech & Debate Team walked away as the Novice National Forensic Association national champions.
Competing against 10 other teams during the tournament held March 4-6 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Westminster also brought home nine individual championships.
“A national championship is an incredible accomplishment, both for the team, and for individuals who won specific events,” said Randy Richardson, team adviser and a member of the School of Communication faculty. “The improvement shown by the students over the past month has been inspiring. It was a total team effort. I could not be happier for a group of students.”
Westminster also placed first in the dramatic interpretation and public narrative competitions and claimed second, third, fourth and fifth place finishes in other categories.
Westminster Speech & Debate is an organization whose purpose is to enhance the public speaking skills of Westminster students, as well as reaffirm the importance of the spoken word on campus, in the community, in our country and around the world.
The team will compete today and tomorrow in the Pennsylvania Forensics Association State Championship Tournament on the Westminster College campus.
