Westminster College will present its spring Honors Convocation recognizing the academic achievements of Westminster students at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orr Auditorium on the College’s campus.
Dr. Jamie McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College, will recognize the Fall 2022 Dean’s List, additional scholarship recipients and members of the honor societies Lambda Sigma, Mortar Board and Pi Sigma Pi. McMinn will assist Dr. Kristianne Kalata, associate professor of English and director of the Honors Program, in recognizing students who have completed the All-College Honors Program.
McMinn will also lead the tapping ceremony for the induction of new members into Pi Sigma Pi, a local scholastic honors fraternity whose purpose is to honor superior students and requires a 3.6 GPA and a completion of 80 semester hours.
The recognition of scholar-athlete awards to students in various disciplines will be announced by Dr. Jeffrey T. Bersett, professor of Spanish and NCAA faculty athletics representative.
Presenting the McQuiston Outstanding Service Awards and the Allen P. Splete Leadership and Service Award will be Dr. Gina Vance, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. Each award will be given to students who have shown selfless service and volunteerism on campus. Presenting the first-year student research prize awards will be Dr. Shannon I. Smithey, professor of political science and First-Year Program coordinator.
Camille Baptiste senior music education major from Slippery Rock, will lead the singing of the Alma Mater.
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
