Join the Westminster College Planetarium under the stars for four different shows this fall season.
“Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival,” scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, is an exciting adventure of Celeste and Moon as they journey through time. Stargazers will see fascinating transformations that dinosaurs underwent over millions of years, creating giant creatures, armored beasts and super predators as Celeste discovers the key to their survival. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
Two showings of “Rising Star” will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 14. “Rising Star” takes students on an astronomical journey from our beginnings through the development of astronomy research in South Africa and looks at what the future of astronomy holds for the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
The planetarium will get into the Halloween spirit with two showings of “Halloween: Celestial Origins” at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and Oct. 31. Explore the night sky and learn about the history of Halloween, how it fits into the seasons as a cross-quarter day and what planets and start will be out on Halloween evening. Recommended for ages 7 and up.
“Navajo Skies,” the final show of the fall season, is a full-dome, animated star show featuring authentic Navajo astronomy stories told in Navajo and English, with traditional Navajo songs and Native American flute music. Showings will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 8, and Dec. 2. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
The programs are free and open to the public, but reservations are necessary due to limited seating. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/410575681917.
