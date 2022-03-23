Westminster College is eager to welcome students accepted to the Class of 2026 to campus for its upcoming Accepted Students Days.
Westminster’s Accepted Students Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; from noon to 4:30 p.m. April 8; and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9.
Students already accepted to Westminster for the fall 2022 semester are invited to attend one of the Accepted Students Days for an opportunity to interact with members of the campus community, explore Westminster’s grounds and meet other students who will be attending Westminster in the fall.
“Events like Accepted Students Days remind me why I love working in admissions and helping students decide whether or not Westminster is for them,” said Westminster College Director of Admissions Richard Greene. “I can’t think of better way to welcome a new class than to provide our accepted students an opportunity to celebrate their acceptance together. The Office of Admissions and the entire Titan community look forward to welcoming our accepted students and celebrating their acceptance into the Westminster College Class of 2026!”
Visiting students and their families will have the chance to interact with faculty, tour the campus, meet with financial aid and admissions officers and learn more about campus activities and special support services.
Those attending one of the Accepted Students Days and are first-time visitors to campus will qualify for a $1,000 Westminster College Visit Grant to be applied to financial aid packages. April 9 is the last visit date to qualify for this grant.
Registrations are being accepted for all Accepted Students Day. For more information about Westminster College or to register for one of the Accepted Students Days, please visit https://www.westminster.edu/admissions/asd.cfm.
