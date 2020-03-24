BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye’s name came up recently in the nation’s capital.
It wasn’t exactly, though, what Westminster College senior Emma Messett had gone there to talk about.
Messett was one of 20 students nationwide to receive a State Farm Emerging Leaders Scholarship, which enabled her to travel to Washington, D.C., as part of an advocacy effort on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. As president of Westminster’s chapter of Habitat, the 2016 Sharpsville High graduate joined hundreds of others from around the country to encourage support for “policies that promote greater access to safe, decent and affordable housing,” she said.
As part of her trip, Messett met with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
“It was funny, because at Mayor Frye’s inaugural ball (in January), he (Kelly) and I were like two tables away from each other,” she said. “And I mentioned that, thinking that it would be just like a passing comment.
“He went on and on about how great the ball was, and the other people who were there from Habitat were like, ‘OK, but are we actually going to talk about Habitat at this meeting?’ ”
Eventually, of course, they did, particularly about the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, a bipartisan bill that Kelly, a Republican, and U.S. Rep Brian Higgins, a Democrat from New York, introduced in June 2019. Currently under review by the House Ways and Means Committee, the legislation would establish a new federal tax credit to fuel rehabilitation of deteriorated single-family homes and attract $100 billion in development activity to distressed communities across the country.
“The need has reached critical levels,” said Messett, a business administration and social policy interdisciplinary major at Westminster. “Almost nowhere in this country, including Lawrence and Mercer counties, can someone who is working full time, earning minimum wage, afford a two-bedroom apartment.”
Through Cost of Home -- Habitat’s national advocacy campaign -- the organization aims to improve home affordability for 10 million individuals over a five-year campaign.
Messett’s experiences in building Habitat homes has helped to spark her desire to shape policy as well.
She and other members of Westminster’s Habitat chapter have done construction alongside their counterparts in Mahoning County, Ohio, and Messett has participated in Collegiate Challenge Spring Break work trips, including last year’s effort in Athens, Georgia.
She noted that within the framework of the Habitat program, those selected for home ownership must invest a certain number of “sweat equity” hours helping to build the structure if they are physically able to do so. Homeowners also receive instruction in financial literacy to ensure that their lives in their new homes are sustainable for the long term.
“Over 50 percent of the time that I’ve been to a build site, there’s been a homeowner, or a future homeowner who is putting hours in,” Messett said. “The number of hours that the head of household especially works, I can hardly fathom it because I don’t see how you have time to raise your children and do anything else because you’re putting in just so many hours working maybe one, two or three jobs and you’re still trying to pay rental costs somewhere.
“They come to their work site in scrubs after working a 12-hour shift. That is why I’m so passionate about the advocacy side of Habitat.”
According to an informational website for the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, neighborhood revitalization is being stymied across the country by a so-called “value gap” — a situation in which the cost of rehabilitating or building a home is greater than the post-construction value of the home.
The proposed legislation would generate funding to close that gap, resulting in:
•25,000 homes built or rehabilitated
•$4.25 billion of total development activity
•33,393 jobs in construction and construction-related industries
•$1.82 billion in wages and salaries
•$1.25 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenues and fees.
Messett’s opportunity to encourage Washington lawmakers to support the bill was made possible through the State Farm Emerging Leaders Scholarship, a grant she admits she was a little surprised to receive.
“I kind of expected students from large schools to get it,” she said. “There are universities with tens of thousands of students and I’m sure their campus chapters are a lot bigger. But what I’ve seen in my experience is schools like New York University or the University of Virginia, with over 10,000 students at their school, have about 40 members in their chapters. We have 1,100 students and we have 40 people in our chapter.
“They said they also have attendance problems, and we have people showing up for everything. That blew me away. I was so excited to come back and share that with our chapter.”
