Westminster schedules online commencement

Westminster College has scheduled an online ceremony to confer degrees on its 2020 graduates.
The program, which will be live streamed on the college’s web site, will take place at 1:30 p.m. May 9. President Kathy B. Richardson will lead the ceremony, along with the Rev. James Mohr, college chaplain, and Jeffrey Scott Coker, dean of the college.
The program will be recorded and posted on Westminster’s social media pages for anyone unable to join the live webcast.
The Westminster College Alumni Association is invited alumni and friends to leave written posts or video messages during the event. The content will be shared with graduates. For those without social media, video clips or messages can be emailed to alumni@westminster.edu with the subject line “Web Wishes.”
The college hopes to hold a more formal commencement ceremony later in the year, one that will feature the reading of all graduates’ names, the address by the senior speaker and the traditional faculty gauntlet.
