Westminster College will host a fall open house event for high school students and potential transfer students Nov. 13.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to high school juniors, seniors and students already enrolled in college who are considering transferring to Westminster. Guests will be able to tour the campus in person, talk with faculty and students and learn about scholarship and financial aid options.
Students and their families can check in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The day will include welcoming remarks from Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson; Titan Showcase, a combined faculty fair and resource fair; an admissions and financial aid session; a student panel; and a campus tour. Lunch in Galbreath Dining Hall, which is optional, will round out the experience.
Westminster College consistently ranks each year as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the nation. U.S. News & World Report named Westminster as one of America’s best national liberal arts colleges in its Best Colleges 2022 rankings. Westminster’s commitment to positioning students for success also earned the College the No. 10 national slot in U.S. News’ “Social Mobility” list. Additionally, Colleges of Distinction also recognized Westminster for the 2021-2022 academic year for its commitment to providing students with an engaged, experiential education.
The Westminster College campus continues to follow health and safety protocols. Masks are required by everyone in all indoor spaces while on campus.
To register, visit www.westminster.edu/admissions/fall-open-house.cfm or call (724) 946-7100.
