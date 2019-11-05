Westminster College’s Dr. Robert Badowski, assistant professor of business administration, and Summer Zickefoose, assistant professor of art, will round out the 2019 Titan Talks series with “The Art of Failure & Saying Yes” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
The event will be held in the Hoyt Science Center’s Deborah Platt Majoras ‘85 and John M. Majoras Lobby on the Westminster College campus.
Badowski, chair of the School of Business, will present “Jumping on Roller Skates: The Hidden Advantages of Failing.” In his lecture, he will explore how to fail as humans and pick yourself up again.
Zickefoose, art gallery director, will follow with “Networking: A Visual Map of Saying ‘Yes,’” which will feature the careers of creative professionals, from alumni to practicing artists and to entrepreneurs. Visual maps will be used to illustrate how one opportunity can lead to many others.
Badowski, who joined the Westminster faculty in 2016, earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He holds an M.B.A. and Ph.D. from Robert Morris University.
Zickefoose joined the Westminster faculty in 2010. She earned her undergraduate degrees from The University of Iowa and her M.F.A. from the University of Florida.
Established in the fall of 2018, Westminster College’s Titan Talks is a three-part series featuring Westminster scholars and professionals and aimed at helping human beings develop their best selves and live lives with a mindful purpose.
Titan Talks are free and open to the public, but reservations are due by Nov. 8. There will be light snacks at the event. To register, visit https://www.westminster.edu/alumni/events.
