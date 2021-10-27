The Westminster College Celebrity Series has announced its 2021-2022 season, a return to fully in-person performing arts events.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the Westminster campus.
“We can’t wait to welcome our patrons back to Celebrity Series and return to some sense of normalcy after the past 20 months,” said Celebrity Series Director Connie McGinnis. “We are thrilled to be back with a blockbuster lineup of popular touring productions including some old favorite as well as new exciting talent. We hope you will join us—we have missed sharing the experience of live performing arts.”
Ring in the holiday season with the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” on Dec. 4. The Midtown Men Holiday Hits quartet will feature Yuletide classics as well as the signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s. This show is not a performance of, and is not affiliated with, the show “Jersey Boys.”
Straight No Chaser will give an a capella performance of their “Back in The High Life” tour on March 26. The show is sponsored by Huntington.
“Cruising Steady: The Music & Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson” featuring Broadway veterans Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager comes to the Orr stage on May 5. Sponsored by Giant Eagle, the show features hits such as “Respect,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Chain of Fools,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Natural Woman” and many more. Covington and Nager both appeared in “Motown the Musical” and many other Broadway hits.
Lucie Arnaz: “I Got the Job! — Songs from My Musical Past” celebrates a lifetime on stage on May 21. With anecdotes and memories about her co-stars and musical collaborators, Arnaz offices iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the magic it takes to create them. The evening is sponsored by Shenango on the Green.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll comes to Orr on June 18. Award-winning American composer Berg will take the audience on an electrifying journey from the birth of rock and roll in the 1940s through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s. Sponsored by UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, the show features a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers.
Tickets are on sale now for all shows. For more information or to order tickets, contact Georgene Gib in the Celebrity Series Box Office by calling (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
